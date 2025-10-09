Three Takeaways from Kings Preseason Loss to Raptors
There was a lot of excitement around the Sacramento Kings after a competitive training camp, and while the game was close in the end, it showed that this was the first game together for the new roster in Sacramento.
The Kings' young players brought the game back within reach in the fourth quarter, but the Toronto Raptors used their physical defense and sharpshooting from deep to open up the game and get the 130-122 win.
Domantas Sabonis led the way for the Kings with 19 points and 4 rebounds, and Zach LaVine was right behind him with 16 points, but the offense looked clunky and showed that it was the preseason opener for the team. Here are three key takeaways from the first look at the Kings together on the court.
First Look at Ten-Man Rotation
Doug Christie had mentioned that he was planning on a ten-man rotation, but it wasn't clear exactly who would be in the group of ten players. The main positions that were up in the air were the backup point guard, power forward, and center spots with multiple options on the bench.
In the first preseason game, it was the expected starting five of Dennis Schroder, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray, and Domantas Sabonis. Drew Eubanks was the first big off the bench as the backup center, and then was joined by Keon Ellis, Malik Monk, Nique Clifford, and Isaac Jones.
Many fans are hoping for Maxime Raynaud to immediately get the backup minutes at either the four or five spots, but it looks like that time will have to wait. The other missing player from the early rotation was Devin Carter.
Carter has always felt like the odd guard out with how many players the Kings have at the position, and that was the case tonight. It's just preseason, but it appears that Carter's path to rotational minutes is going to be difficult early on in the year. Carter did come in towards the end of the game and play well, though, finishing with 8 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and a steal as the young players clawed back into the game.
Up and Down Defensive Results
The main talk of Kings' training camp was the defensive intensity that Doug Christie wanted the team to bring. Sacramento pressured the ball consistently throughout the game, but the results were mixed to say the least.
At times, they used the defensive pressure to get steals and out in transition, but at other times, they got in rotation early, and the Raptors got easy buckets out of it.
The main concern in this game, though, is the three-point defense. The Raptors shot 20-of-37 (54.1%) from beyond the arc, while Sacramento shot just 10-of-33 (30.3%) from deep.
The Kings were the worst team in the league at defending the three-point shot last season, allowing opponents to shoot 38.1% from beyond the arc. That, along with Sacramento only shooting 35.7% last season, made for a nightly deficit from beyond the arc. It's just one preseason game, but improving the three-point defense is going to be key to more success in the upcoming season, and something to keep a close eye on as preseason continues.
Rookies Get Going Late in Debuts
Both Clifford and Maxime Raynaud have a lot of excitement around them coming into their rookie seasons. While Clifford was part of the main rotational minutes, Raynaud didn't see the floor until the second half when then rotational players exited the game.
Clifford got his game going late and helped lead the Kings back within striking distance, finishing with 10 points, 9 assists, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals. He did a little bit of everything on the court, especially late in the game, but was relatively quiet when he shared the court with the starters.
It's a different role for Clifford, who's going from a lead player in college and summer league to sharing the court with multiple All-Stars. It makes sense that Clifford could take some time to find his game in the smaller role.
Raynaud came in and once again showed his touch on offense, finishing with seven assists and six rebounds, but it was Dylan Cardwell who arguably stood out as the game came to a close.
Cardwell finished with 12 points, 3 rebounds, an assist, and a block, using his size and athleticism to protect the rim and finish at the hoop. He was hyper-efficient from the field, shooting 6-of-7 (85.7%) from the field and caught multiple lobs as a vertical threat inside.
The Kings will continue their preseason on Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers as they look for their first win of the season.