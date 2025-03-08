Kings Star Having Best Shooting Stretch of Career
The Sacramento Kings are on a roll with five wins in their last six games thanks in large part to the flamethrower shooting of Zach LaVine.
LaVine was brought to the Kings to score, and while he got off to a slow start in his Sacramento tenure, the two-time All-Star has shot the lights out of the ball over the last six games, especially from beyond the arc.
In the last six games, LaVine is averaging 27.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists on 60.2% shooting from the field and a staggering 62.2% from deep.
The 62.2 3P% is the highest of any six-game stretch of LaVine's 11-year career (minimum 7 total attempts). He came to the Kings with a 44.2% shooting percentage from three during his season in Chicago, giving him high expectations for all of Sacramento to continue his shooting year of his career.
And even with the slow start, LaVine is somehow outperforming those expectations.
What makes it even more impressive is that LaVine is taking and making difficult shots with defenders all over him, with numbers to back it up.
- 2-4 Feet - Tight: 3-of-6 (50%)
- 4-6 Feet - Open: 15-of-23 (65.2%)
- 6+ Feet - Wide-Open: 10-of-16 (62.5%)
No matter what the defender coverage has been, LaVine has knocked it down.
And while the three-point shooting gets all the headlines, LaVine has been great at getting to the rim on top of his shooting from three. He's not just a sharpshooter who shoots from three, but continues to score on all three levels to lead the Kings in scoring.
The best news for Sacramento is that LaVine's strong play is coinciding with winning. They've had winnable games on their schedule of late but are winning in convincing fashion, which is exactly what they should be doing at this point of the season.
LaVine likely isn't going to shoot over 60% from three over the season, but he's reminded everyone that in a league filled with elite three-point shooters, his name shouldn't be left out of the discussion as one of the best.
Recommended Articles
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!