Three Under-the-Radar Trade Targets for the Kings

As the trade deadline approaches, the Sacramento Kings appear to be headed toward a seller’s posture, prioritizing youth, flexibility, and long-term development over short-term wins. That approach lines up with the principles Scott Perry has historically valued: size, versatility, defensive buy-in, and strong basketball character.

Rather than chasing high-upside but volatile prospects, Sacramento could benefit from targeting players with high floors and modest upside who can still grow in a new environment. These are the kinds of players who may not headline a deal but often outperform their acquisition cost.

Noah Clowney, Jarace Walker, and Jeremy Sochan all fit that mold as physically gifted, competitive forwards who could flourish with a clearer role and more development time.

Nets F Noah Clowney

Jan 16, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Noah Clowney (21) dribbles up court against the Chicago Bulls during the first quarter at Barclays Center. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Noah Clowney is an intriguing option because he already shows flashes of being a modern frontcourt piece despite limited opportunity. His length, mobility, and willingness to defend multiple positions give him a baseline impact even when the offense isn’t featured. This season, his per-minute production highlights his rebounding instincts, rim protection, and growing comfort spacing the floor, all traits the Kings lack outside a narrow rotation.

On a roster that needs size and athleticism up front, Clowney could be developed into a reliable rotation big man who does the dirty work without demanding touches. If he reaches his full potential, his trajectory could resemble a lighter-usage version of players like Jaden McDaniels or a young Nic Claxton with more perimeter skill.

Pacers F Jarace Walker

Nov 8, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) controls the ball in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Jarace Walker may be the cleanest example of a high-floor, low upside player whose value is suppressed by situation. His strength, defensive awareness, and passing skills already translate to winning basketball, even if his scoring remains inconsistent. This year, Walker’s efficiency has been uneven, but his impact shows up in defensive versatility, secondary playmaking, and an ability to guard bigger wings and smaller forwards alike.

For the Kings, that kind of connective forward is badly needed, as the roster currently lacks physical defenders who can also pass. In an expanded role with clearer responsibilities, Walker could grow into a player similar to Aaron Gordon or Kyle Anderson, someone whose box score doesn’t jump off the page but whose presence stabilizes lineups.

Spurs F Jeremy Sochan

Jan 10, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) reacts after being called for a foul during the first half of a game against the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Jeremy Sochan is the most established name of the group, yet he still fits the profile of a change-of-scenery candidate. His offensive limitations are well known, but his defensive versatility, toughness, and energy give him a reliable baseline every night. This season, Sochan has continued to impact games through rebounding, defense, and transition play, even as his shooting efficiency fluctuates.

On a Kings team lacking edge, physicality, and defensive identity, Sochan would immediately bring intangibles that don’t currently exist on the roster. If maximized, his ceiling could look like a Draymond Green-lite or a more athletic version of P.J. Tucker, a player whose value comes from doing everything except scoring.

Ultimately, Clowney, Walker, and Sochan represent the kind of bets the Kings should make as they retool. None of them projects as stars, but all three offer physical tools, defensive versatility, and competitive mindsets that Sacramento is missing. They are also players who should not cost much to acquire, making them realistic targets in a seller’s market.

With better development infrastructure and clearer roles, each could become more impactful than they currently appear on their teams. For a franchise looking to reset its foundation, these high-floor, low upside players might be precisely the kind of smart, sustainable investments the Kings need.

