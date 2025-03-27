Kings Star Labeled Top NBA Offseason Trade Target
The Sacramento Kings have hit another rough stretch, losing eight of their last 10 games as the end of the NBA regular season approaches.
Despite trading for DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, the Kings have struggled to win consistently. An injury to Domantas Sabonis hurt the Kings' March, even though he returned early from a recovery time that was originally projected to last 10 days.
Sacramento is falling quickly in the Western Conference standings and sits just half a game away from 11th place. If the Kings continue their cold streak, they'll be in danger of missing the play-in tournament.
Should that happen, more big changes will likely happen. The Kings could choose to trade another player, and Bleacher Report analyst Zach Buckley thinks that Sabonis is a realistic trade option this offseason.
"Why would the Kings want to part with [Domantas Sabonis], then?" wrote Buckley. "Well, they probably wouldn't. Remember, though, trade availability [can] stem from either side of the relationship. And just like his old running mate, De'Aaron Fox, did, Sabonis might question if Sacramento remains the best spot for him."
Buckley mentioned the Sam Amick and Anthony Slater report from The Athletic that revealed Sabonis will "seek clarity" on the Kings' future in the summer. If he thinks they're moving in a bad direction, it's entirely possible he requests a trade.
Sabonis is averaging 18.9 points, 13.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game this season. He's started in 60 of Sacramento's 72 games. There's no reason Sabonis wouldn't be a target for teams this offseason if he's made available.
As one of the best glass cleaners in the league, Sabonis could play a major role for competitive teams. He's earned All-NBA third-team honors twice during his three-and-a-half-season stay in Sacramento.
On top of grabbing boards, Sabonis is shooting the ball noticeably better from beyond the arc. He's averaged 40.7% from three on over two attempts per game. If he continues to improve that part of his game, he'll turn any team competitive.
The Kings have some big decisions to make this summer, and it likely starts with Sabonis.
