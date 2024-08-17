Kings' Star Trade Among 'Best Offseason Moves' According to NBA Analyst
The Sacramento Kings are prepared to make a playoff push in the upcoming 2024-25 NBA season, especially with new star wing DeMar DeRozan.
The Kings landed DeRozan in a sign-and-trade deal with the Chicago Bulls earlier this summer. DeRozan's contract will keep him in Sacramento for the next three seasons, enough time for Kings fans to learn to appreciate his pure scoring ability
David Aldridge, a former sideline reporter and current NBA writer for The Athletic, ranked the Kings' deal for the six-time NBA All-Star as the 6th best move by any team this offseason. Aldridge sees DeRozan as a player "who'll help in so many ways".
The Kings snagged one of the game's great closers in DeRozan, who'll help them in so many ways. He lives to take the last shot and is a foul-drawing impresario. And while the Kings could have used another shooter to help keep the floor spaced for De'Aaron Fox, DeRozan will be a unique weapon whom Mike Brown can use in all manner of interesting ways with Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Keegan Murray.- David Aldridge, The Athletic
One of the key stats to watch for heading into next season is fourth-quarter scoring, something DeRozan and his new teammate De'Aaron Fox are elite at. Both finished in the top five in points per fourth quarter last season, displaying the closing threat that the Kings could bring to the table.
With so many scorers on the floor, ball movement is going to be important in Mike Brown's offensive game plan. The Kings made the second-most passes per game last year, a theme that needs to continue to ensure success and prevent too much "hero ball".
On top of appreciating the value of the DeRozan trade, Aldridge says the Kings' offseason would've been considered a good one regardless because the team kept Malik Monk and extended Brown. Avoiding head coach drama should pay off for the Kings' front office led by general manager Monte McNair.
Sacramento is set to tip off against the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 24th in the season opener at Golden1 Center later this year.
