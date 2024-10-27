Kings Stars Praise LeBron James Following Lakers Win
The Sacramento Kings fell short in the second game of their 2024-25 season, losing 131-127 on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers. While the Kings have held their own in both losses, falling to 0-2 to start their year is not ideal.
Saturday night's efforts in Los Angeles were overshadowed by the incredible performance of superstar LeBron James, who dropped 32 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists, with a fourth-quarter takeover that sealed the game for the Lakers.
Following the Kings' loss in L.A., Sacramento's stars were not shy about giving James his flowers after the impressive triple-double and 16-point fourth-quarter performance. Domantas Sabonis started it off by noting James' greatness (via Sacramento Kings | YouTube):
"LeBron was kind of LeBron, you know? He went off, he did his thing, and we were careless with the ball on the other side... It was amazing, he didn't seem tired out there. We should've done a better job at trying to make it harder on him."
Kings' De'Aaron Fox had a similar reaction to LeBron's performance:
"Guys [LeBron's] age are playing at the rec. Obviously what he's done in this league throughout his entire career has been amazing, and what he's doing right now still in year 22, will probably never be replicated again."
The incredible aspect of James' dominance is that many players in this league grew up watching and being fans of him, so being able to see a classic LeBron takeover on the court like that is probably fascinating.
The Kings fell short in Saturday's divisional matchup, but they had the game in their hands until they gave up a 21-0 run to start the fourth quarter. Without James' impressive fourth-quarter performance, the Kings walk out of L.A. with a win. The praise from Sabonis and Fox is well-deserved.
