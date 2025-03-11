Kings Struggle in Blowout Loss to Knicks
The Sacramento Kings looked completely outmatched tonight by the New York Knicks, getting blown out 104-133 as they lost their second straight.
The Knicks made it look easy as they using a balanced approach to take down the Kings. With Jalen Brunson out due to injury, six Knicks scored in double figures, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, and Miles McBride all breaking the 20 point mark.
New York shot a sizzling 22-of-40 (55.0%) from beyond the arc, compared to just 10-of-34 (29.4%) for Sacramento. It wasn't just that the Knicks made their shots, but the types of looks they were getting on a consistent basis. They moved the ball well and finished the game with 34 assists.
While the Knicks moved the ball well and made their shots, the Kings ended the night with just 18 assists compared to 16 turnovers. That is about as bad of a combination of those two stats as possible.
Tonight was a difficult situation for the Kings, both missing Domantas Sabonis against a tough matchup in Towns, and being on the second night of a back-to-back.
The Knicks took advantage of the matchup against Jonas Valančiūnas, going at him consistently throughout the night. But when the Kings sat Valančiūnas, the small ball lineups with Trey Lyles and Isaac Jones didn't fair much better.
The Knicks also took advantage of the Kings tired legs, winning the fastbreak point battle 26-8 and outhustling the Kings from the jump.
The Kings have been playing so much better of late that tonight stands out as the outlier of the recent stretch. With the postseason looming and a gauntlet of a schedule coming up, let's hope this stays just a one-off.
