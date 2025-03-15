Kings Stuck on Repeat - Fall Big to Suns in Third Straight Blowout Loss
There isn't much more to say about the Sacramento Kings, as they lost their fourth straight game, the last three of which have been blowout losses. Tonight they fell 106-122 to the Phoenix Suns in a much needed game with postseason positioning on the line.
It was almost a complete repeat of the loss to the Golden State Warriors just 24 hours ago. The Kings fell behind early, got the game within striking distance, and then fell back behind big as the game slipped away.
With just 25 assists and 19 turnovers, they once again struggled to take care of the ball. DeMar DeRozan led the team with five giveaways, Malik Monk four, and Zach LaVine, Keon Ellis,
Jonas Valančiūnas, and Jake LaRavia each had three.
It's safe to say taking care of the ball was a team-wide issue for Sacramento. One of the most frustrating parts is that forcing takeaways isn't even a strong suite for the Suns, but moreso of a weakness.
The other recurring theme was the horrendous three-point defense. The Suns finished 24-of-43 (55.8%) from beyond the arc, as compared to 8-of-32 (25%) for the Kings.
It would be one thing if the Suns were making tough contested shots, but everything looked easy for them tonight. Whether it was open shots on the perimeter, a drive to get straight to the basket, or a pass resulting in a layup or dunk, the Kings defense was no where to be found tonight.
With just 16 games left, the Kings will have to get back on track as soon as possible before they slip out of the nine-ten play-in matchup as well.
Recommended Articles
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!