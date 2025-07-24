Kings Summer League Review: Isaac Jones Impresses
As we continue to look at takeaways from the Sacramento Kings strong Summer League run, there's one player who stands out from the six games. We already looked at Nique Clifford's Summer League, but the first-round pick was expected to show big things in the exhibition games.
Isaac Jones, on the other hand, recieved little to no talk going in the tournament. All eyes were on Clifford and Maxime Raynaud, but Jones was arguably the Kings best player throughout all six games.
He finished with averages of 18.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists on 64.6% shooting from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc. Both his scoring and rebounding were team-highs, but it took some time for Jones to get to his high-scoring numbers.
As the exhibition games went on, Jones got more and more involved in the offense. He only shot three times in the first game, but that rose to nine in game two, 11 in game four, and 17 for the final two games.
When the Kings' offense got stagnant or they needed a bucket, it was surprisingly Jones who stepped up. Whether it be offensive rebounds and putbacks or a clutch three, Jones was keeping the team in games. The broadcasts even mentioned how they should draw up a play for the big man to close out games down the stretch.
While the Kings likely won't be drawing up plays for Jones to get a basket in the final seconds of regular-season games, he did show enough to position himself for a rotational spot in the frontcourt.
Jones brought hustle and energy to the Summer League squad, getting on the offensive glass and thriving in the dunker spot. The main question will be his shooting, but he's shown just enough of a shooting touch from three to show he could turn into a stretch big. But even if he doesn't step out beyond the arc much, he finds ways to contribute to winning, something the Kings need more of in their lineups.
The Kings frontcourt situation going into the season is tenuous at best, especially at the power forward spot. Keegan Murray will get the nod as the starting power forward with the roster as currently constructed, but there's no clear backup to the young wing.
Dario Saric looks like the only other player that Jones would have to beat out, and playing the young player with upside seems like the logical way to go. While he and Murray have drastically different games, Jones could come in as a low-usage hustle player in Murray's stead next to Sabonis or another backup center.
The other avenue to playing time is as a small-ball five, which worked well for the Kings in Summer League. With Drew Eubanks and Maxime Raynaud as the only other centers on the roster, Jones could get some looks at the five-spot in certain situations as well.
With the Kings in what feels like a transitional year, Jones showed in Summer League that he at least deserves a chance to show more of what he can do on the NBA court.