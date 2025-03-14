Kings-Suns Injury Report: Domantas Sabonis' Status Revealed
After suffering a crushing 26-point loss to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, the Sacramento Kings stay on the road to face the Phoenix Suns for the second leg of a back-to-back series on Friday.
The Kings have now lost three consecutive games and four of their last five to fall to 33-32 on the season, desperately needing a win in Phoenix to get back on track.
The Suns have lost two straight and three of their last four to drop to 30-36, sitting two-and-a-half games behind the tenth-place Dallas Mavericks for the final Play-In Tournament spot. Every game matters for the Suns as they look for a postseason berth, and Friday night will be no different.
Each team has released their injury reports for Friday's game in Phoenix.
Sacramento Kings:
Jae Crowder - QUESTIONABLE (low back soreness)
Mason Jones - OUT (G League two-way)
Trey Lyles - QUESTIONABLE (low back soreness)
Domantas Sabonis - QUESTIONABLE (left hamstring strain)
Phoenix Suns:
Grayson Allen - DOUBTFUL (foot)
Jalen Bridges - OUT (G League two-way)
Cody Martin - QUESTIONABLE (hernia)
Monte Morris - DOUBTFUL (back)
Nick Richards - QUESTIONABLE (ankle)
The Suns will have their three stars available for Friday's game: Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. While their "big three" has been underwhelming this season, the Suns are capable of beating any team in their path, especially with Durant and Booker able to go off on any given night.
The Kings and Suns face off at 7 p.m. PST on Friday in Phoenix.
Recommended Articles
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!