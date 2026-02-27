Kings Announce Injury Update for Keegan Murray Before Lakers Game

The Sacramento Kings have arguably had the worst injury luck of any NBA team this season, and the dominoes continue to fall. With Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and De'Andre Hunter all out for the season, and Dylan Cardwell out for multiple weeks, Keegan Murray will now be joining them on the sideline.

After exiting the Kings' game against the Houston Rockets with an apparent ankle injury, the Kings announced that Murray has been diagnosed with a mild left ankle sprain and will be reevaluated in two weeks.

Keegan Murray has a mild left ankle sprain and will be reevaluated in 2 weeks. pic.twitter.com/aax2fXFHRq — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) February 27, 2026

Keegan Murray out for two weeks

Sacramento's announcement on Murray's injury comes just before their marquee divisional matchup against the star-studded Los Angeles Lakers. After winning two of their last three games, the Kings could potentially head into Los Angeles and pull off their second upset over the Lakers this season, but Murray's absence undoubtedly hurts.

Murray has battled through numerous injuries this season, though, so the Kings are unfortunately used to playing without him. Murray has made just 23 appearances this season, averaging 14.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game. However, his efficiency has been down the drain, shooting career-lows 42% from the field and 27.7% from beyond the arc.

It would have been great to see what Murray could do in his fourth season, but injuries certainly got the best of him. He faced absences due to (now) two left ankle sprains, thumb surgery, a back injury, and a calf injury. Of course, with how banged up he has been, many fans have started to question if the Kings will just shut him down for the rest of the season. What happens in the next two weeks could certainly determine that.

Keegan Murray this season:



Torn Left Thumb UCL (needed surgery)

Back injury

Calf injury

Ankle injury

Ankle injury again — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) February 26, 2026

The good news about Murray's new injury absence? The timing of it. Sure, he is going to miss Sunday's marquee matchup against the Lakers, but over the next two weeks, four of their six matchups will come against lottery teams. Not that it necessarily matters if the Kings win at this point in the season (in fact, losses are better), but at least they know they should be able to stay competitive without their 25-year-old standout.

If Murray is only sidelined for two weeks, he will be able to return for their matchup against the L.A. Clippers on March 14, which is their lone road game during a home-dominated ten-game stretch. However, we could see the Kings decide to shut him down for the rest of their campaign.