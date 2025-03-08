Kings Take Down Spurs in De'Aaron Fox's Return
On an emotional night, the Sacramento Kings took care of business and beat the San Antonio Spurs 127-109 in De'Aaron Fox's first game back in Sacramento.
After a mixed reaction for De'Aaron Fox from the Sacramento crowd during the introductions, the game got underway with a close first quarter. The Spurs led by six after the first frame, but the Kings won the second quarter 36-16 to pull away in this one.
The Spurs made things interesting in the third and early fourth quarter, but Doug Christie was able to empty the bench in the final minutes as the Kings won comfortably.
The story coming into this one was the return of De'Aaron Fox, who finished the game with 16 points on just 6-of-17, 35.3%, from the field and 0-of-6 from three. But the story coming out of it should center more on the continued emergence of Zach LaVine.
LaVine finished the night with a game-high 36 points on 14-of-22, 63.6%, and a staggering 7-of-11, 63.6%, from beyond the arc. The seven made threes is nothing new for LaVine, who continued his scorching hot shooting stretch in the last six games.
When he came to Sacramento, LaVine was known as one of the best scorers in the game, but seeing him shoot like this on a nightly basis is incredible, and coming at the perfect time of the season with the postseason looming.
While LaVine led the way, the Kings used a balanced approach with all five starters scoring in double figures. They had 31 assists and just 8 turnovers, numbers that are sure to make Doug Christie smile brighter than The Beam.
This team has shown time and time again, especially under Christie, that they are at their best when they move the ball. Even Jonas Valančiūnas got in on the passing action for the second straight game.
It feels like the Kings have found themselves in the season's final stretch. Even with two starters in Sabonis and Malik Monk out, they are finding ways to stay in and win games. And while the game tonight was one they "should have won," they once again did it in convincing fashion.
With LaVine's flamethrower abilities from three, DeRozan's mid-range capabilities, Keegan's three-pointer reemerging, and a multitude of other storylines with this team, they are showing fight and continued growth every game as they climb back up the standings.
