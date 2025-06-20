Kings Targeting Guard Duo From Western Conference Rival
While the NBA world awaits game seven of the Finals, the Sacramento Kings continue their search for the next point guard after trading De'Aaron Fox last season.
They've been linked to almost every available guard this offseason so far, and that trend continues with reports being made that Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson are available from the Utah Jazz.
According to Brett Siegel of Clutch Points, the Kings have been linked to two guards from Utah as they continue to search for their next lead guard.
"Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson are once again on the trade block alongside Collins. Teams like the Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings, who need backcourt help this offseason, have been named potential landing spots for both guards."
Both Sexton and Clarkson are combo guards who spend time at both the point guard and shooting guard spots, with Clarkson being more of a true two-guard similar to Malik Monk, but the Kings need to explore every possible option this offseason.
Both players should be relatively easy to pry from the Jazz, as they are both on expiring deals next season. Sexton is set to make $19.0 million, and Clarkson $14.3 million before they hit unrestricted free agency next offseason.
Sexton averaged 18.4 points, 4.2 assists, and 2.7 rebounds on 48.0% from the field and 40.6% from three last season, and Clarkson finished the year with 16.2 points, 3.7 assists, and 3.2 rebounds on 40.8% from the field and 36.2% from beyond the arc. Clarkson did only play 37 games after undergoing a procedure to address plantar fasciitis in March.
Between the two, Sexton is the more intriguing option off the bat, as he's 26, compared to Clarkson being 33. He's also a better three-point shooter, which could be extremely important if Doug Christie wants a high-volume three-point offense. Not only did Sexton shoot 40.8% from beyond the arc last season, but he made his wide-open threes at a 49.5% clip.
The problem for Utah was that he only took 1.7 of those wide-open attempts per game. That number should rise on the Kings, especially if both Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis are still on the roster. For reference, nine players shot more than 1.7 wide-open threes for the Kings last year, with Keegan Murray leading the way with 3.6.
It's hard to gauge anything in Utah last season, as they finished last season with just 17 wins. For either Sexton or Clarkson, any move to another team would instantly make them look better.
Both options would also give the Kings a look at the fit on the roster going forward, rather than Scott Perry having to commit to either long-term. If things don't work out, Perry can reexamine the point guard of the future need at the trade deadline or next offseason, which isn't the worst option as the Kings reshape their roster.