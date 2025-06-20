Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Idea Swaps Ja Morant for $186 Million Star
The Memphis Grizzlies started their 2025 offseason with an expected move, shocking the NBA world by trading away star guard Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic. In return, the Grizzlies received Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four first-round picks, and a pick swap, so many people are wondering what their next move is.
ESPN's Shams Charania recently reported that the Grizzlies want to continue to build around Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr after trading away Bane.
"I'm told that the Grizzlies are signaling privately that they will continue to build around Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr," Charania said.
However, it is a very long offseason, and things could change for the Grizzlies, especially if the right deal comes around.
Rohan Raman of the Atlanta Hawks on SI proposed a three-team trade that would send Ja Morant to the Sacramento Kings in exchange for star center Domantas Sabonis.
Sacramento Kings Receive: Ja Morant, Jay Huff, John Konchar
Memphis Grizzlies Receive: Domantas Sabonis, Kobe Bufkin, Vit Krejci, 2025 LAL first-round pick (via ATL, #22), 2027 SAS first-round pick (via SAC, unprotected), 2029 first-round pick (via SAC, top-8 protected)
Atlanta Hawks Receive: GG Jackson
The chances that the Grizzlies trade away Morant are very slim, but the Kings could be the type of team to overpay for him. However, this may not be enough to pry him from Memphis. Sending Domantas Sabonis and two first-round picks to Memphis is a healthy haul, but for how valuable Morant is to that city and organization, it could take even more.
Sabonis is a three-time All-Star and one of the best big men in the NBA, and many have been wanting to see him in a frontcourt alongside Jaren Jackson Jr, but this move does not make the Grizzlies any better.
Of course, the Kings would love to have Morant to take the mantle of their weakened point guard position, but that possibility is likely off the table, unless the Kings overpay significantly for him. Still, there is the other angle that many do not want the Kings to acquire Morant at all, and this would already be an overpay for him.
Morant has already had his fair share of injuries, playing just 59 games over the last two seasons, but his talent is undeniable when healthy. Throughout his six-year career, Morant has proven that he is more than capable of leading a team and being one of the best point guards in the NBA, but staying on the court has been his biggest flaw lately, and the Grizzlies could be tired of dealing with that.
There is a chance that the Grizzlies are ready to move on from Morant because of his problems on and off the court, but the Kings are the type of organization that should be comfortable taking a risk on a player like him. The Kings desperately need a big change, and if that means trading Sabonis for Morant, then they should do it.
Sabonis is still a great player and very consistent, but he is one of the hardest stars in the league to build around, while making $3 million more than Morant per year. This would be a great trade for the Kings to make, if they are also able to trade DeMar DeRozan for a starting center, but the Grizzlies would need some convincing.