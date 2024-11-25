Kings-Thunder Injury Report: Holmgren, Caruso Status' Revealed
Coming off a crushing 108-103 loss to the Brooklyn Nets, the Sacramento Kings are now set to stay at home for another night as they host the Oklahoma City Thunder on the second leg of a back-to-back.
OKC has started their season 12-4 and is coming off a four-day rest heading into Sacramento. The rest advantage for the Thunder alone will be a huge downer for the Kings, but there are certainly other things to worry about.
Oklahoma City has the best defensive rating (102.7) in the NBA and the second-best net rating (10.4). As one of the top teams in the league and a clear-cut title contender, Monday's matchup will be a huge test for the Kings.
Each team has released their injury reports ahead of Monday's matchup in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings:
Malik Monk - QUESTIONABLE (ankle)
Devin Carter - OUT (shoulder)
Mason Jones - OUT (hamstring)
Oklahoma City Thunder:
Alex Caruso - OUT (hip)
Ousmane Dieng - OUT (finger)
Chet Holmgren - OUT (hip)
Nikola Topic - OUT (knee)
Jaylin Williams - OUT (hamstring)
Isaiah Joe - QUESTIONABLE (calf)
While Oklahoma City has a significant rest advantage, Sacramento can certainly take advantage of their injuries. With star center Chet Holmgren, backup center Jaylin Williams, and defensive-minded guard Alex Caruso all ruled out for Monday's matchup, the Kings can certainly look to exploit the holes in their lineup.
With Holmgren and Williams sidelined, the Thunder have had trouble finding a big man replacement. Thankfully for Sacramento, they practically run their offense through All-NBA center Domantas Sabonis, who should have his way in the interior on Monday.
Matchups between OKC and Sacramento always seem to be exciting, so expect star point guards De'Aaron Fox and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to put on a show as the Kings look to end their three-game losing streak.
The Kings and Thunder tip off in Sacramento at 7 pm PST on Monday.
