Kings-Timberwolves Injury Report: DeRozan, Monk Status' Revealed
After making it to the Elimination Rounds of the inaugural 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament, the Sacramento Kings are looking to make another run for a chance at the 2024 NBA Cup.
On Friday night, the Kings start their NBA Cup journey at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves in their first Group Play matchup. The Kings and Wolves have already faced off for Sacramento's season opener, where the Wolves escaped with a two-point win.
In their first matchup, Minnesota's Julius Randle and Anthony Edwards combined for 55 to lead the Wolves, while Sacramento had a more balanced attack, with Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, and Keegan Murray scoring 23+ each.
The Wolves have been fairly disappointing coming off their Western Conference Finals appearance, starting the 2024-25 season with an even 6-6 record, while the Kings have pushed to 7-5.
Each team has released their injury reports ahead of Friday's matchup in Sacramento:
Sacramento Kings:
Devin Carter - OUT (shoulder)
Malik Monk - OUT (ankle)
DeMar DeRozan - DOUBTFUL (back)
Minnesota Timberwolves:
None
The Kings have been without star sixth man Malik Monk for the last two games, as he is still expected to miss the next week or two. The real heartbreaker for Kings fans is seeing DeMar DeRozan on the injury report.
DeRozan left Wednesday's win over the Phoenix Suns at halftime with back soreness and did not return. Thankfully the Kings dominated the second half and there was no need for his clutch presence, but his absence will be a potential game-changer in Friday's matchup against the Wolves.
With two of their top scorers sidelined Sacramento will need De'Aaron Fox to stay aggressive and carry the scoring load, while other contributors like Keegan Murray and Kevin Huerter will need to step up.
Going against a healthy Minnesota squad will not be easy for the Kings, but it would make a statement if they pull it off.
The Kings and Timberwolves tip off at 7 pm PT on Friday in Golden 1 Center.
