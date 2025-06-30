Kings to Meet With Three Top Free Agent Points Guards
All signs pointed towards Dennis Schröder signing with the Sacramento Kings, but free agency is off to a slow start in the NBA as the clock hit 3:00 PT and news trickles in rather than the flood gates opening.
Instead of getting breaking news that the Kings have signed a new point guard, or two, Senior NBA Insider Chris Haynes reported that the Kings have arranged meetings to talk with both Schröder and Russell Westbrook, two of the top free agent point guard options.
It was believed that Schröder would be announced shortly after free agency officially began, but the momentum of Westbrook gained traction as the day went on.
Additionally, Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported that the Kings are going to meet with Malcolm Brogdon as they search for multiple options for their point guard position.
The sign-and-trade adds an interesting wrinkle to the Brogdon deal as the Kings would have to send something back to the Washington Wizards in the deal, and then would be hard capped at the first apron.
Fischer also said that "Sacramento is pretty primely positioned to come away with at least two of those three guards." It may not be the immediate news that many were expecting in Sacramento, but the Kings are positioning themselves to walk away with a point guard or two sooner rather than later in free agency.
Now all we can do is wait until the Kings meet with the guards and the news becomes official.