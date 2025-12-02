Russell Westbrook Gives Hopeful Answers Amid Kings Struggles

Little has gone well for the Sacramento Kings this season, but Russell Westbrook has been a bright spot for the team amid their early season struggles .

The former MVP is averaging 13.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 6.8 assists across the 21 games. He's shooting relatively low from the field at 42.7%, but hitting his threes at a great 37.6% clip.

But most importantly, he's playing hard and helping build the culture and identity that Scott Perry and Doug Christie are trying to instill. That's not translating to wins, but this year isn't necessarily about winning for Sacramento, regardless of what the players and coaches are saying.

With all that said, the Kings are sitting at 5-16 and 14th in the Western Conference. That's led to a lot of frustrations from the players, especially the veterans, but Westbrook is doing his best to keep his spirits high.

KCRA's Sean Cunningham asked him how difficult the Kings' beginning stretch of the season has been, and the former MVP gave an honest but encouraging answer.

"Difficult, but like I mentioned before, not something that can't be overcame. Just gotta stay with it. Stay with and amongst each other, keep our best foot forward even when times seem like they aren't getting any better, just gotta stay with it."

Russell Westbrook talks about the Kings struggles this season, battling frustrations, not living up to expectations and if he’s experienced anything similar to this. pic.twitter.com/0JZdBv43kg — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) December 1, 2025

It's the same type of answer we've heard from the veterans all season, that they are still trying to find ways to get right. But unlike DeMar DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis, and Zach LaVine, when they gave those answers, Westbrook's demeanor genuinely feels like he is trying to stay with it and stay positive.

That's not to say that others aren't but it does indicate that Westbrook is doing everything he can to impart winning ways on the franchise. The hard part for the Kings is that they have so many different things they need to fix and improve if they want to dig themselves out of the cellar. They are bad on offense and bad on defense, which is a recipe for disaster and explains why they are at the bottom of the standings.

Cunningham also asked Westbrook about if navigating frustrations while trying to make adjustments and improvements as the team gets to know each other more on the court.

Nov 28, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Sacramento Kings head coach Doug Christie slaps the hand of guard Russell Westbrook (18) during a time out in the first quarter against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

"Yes and no, it depends on how you deal with your own frustration or adversity, so everyone probably deals with it a little bit different. For me, I expect adversity, cause that's the league we're living in," Westbrook stated. "Guys are good, teams are good, this is the NBA. You're going to lose games that you played well. You're going to get blown out, you're gonna win and blow teams out, you know. I expect adversity now, and just making sure that I have my guys and everyone prepared for it."

Westbrook is certainly no stranger to adversity, like he said. All throughout his career, he's been faced with difficult situations, but especially in the later stages of his time in the league. That should help him get through this season, but it should also help the young players who Westbrook is working with and mentoring.

Recommended Articles