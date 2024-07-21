Kings' Top Performer From Each 2024 Las Vegas Summer League Game
The Sacramento Kings have wrapped up their 2024 Las Vegas Summer League campaign, finishing 2-3 with a few strong glimpses of their young talent. While the final scores suggest the Kings struggled in Vegas, the Summer League is not always about getting the win.
In a showcase of their rising talent, here is Sacramento's top performer from each Las Vegas Summer League outing:
Game 1: Kings 83 - Grizzlies 103
Top Performer: G Mason Jones
Despite the blowout loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, Jones finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds, shooting 5-6 from the field and 2-2 from deep. In a humiliating game where the Kings had 31 turnovers, Jones kept his composure and stayed efficient, contributing just three of those giveaways.
Jones was given a two-way contract by Sacramento last season, immediately becoming a fan favorite as he was a force of energy on the bench despite rarely touching the court.
When given the opportunity, Jones has shown he is much more than a hype man on the bench and was able to showcase his all-around talent in Vegas.
Game 2: Kings 82 - Jazz 70
Top Performer: G Colby Jones
Jones was one of the young studs that many Sacramento fans were looking forward to watching in this year's Summer League and the rising sophomore showed out against the Utah Jazz. Jones put up 25 points, six rebounds, and three steals, leading the Kings to a commanding win.
While Jones did not have an overly efficient game, shooting 10-21 from the field and 4-12 from deep, his scoring outburst and aggressiveness showed the organization that he could be effective on both sides of the ball.
As an honorable mention, former collegiate superstar Drew Timme also impressed against Utah with 19 points, five rebounds, and four assists while shooting an efficient 8-12. Mason Jones also had another good outing, posting 13 points, nine assists, and four steals.
Game 3: Kings 105 - Knicks 106
Top Performer: G Keon Ellis
After a disappointing start in Vegas with just nine points through the first two games, Keon Ellis torched the New York Knicks in game three. Ellis finished with 29 points, six assists, and six stocks, shooting 10-18 from the field and knocking down five threes.
Ellis is a clear rising star for Sacramento, coming off an impressive sophomore season where he has emerged as a top guard defender. If Ellis can continue to grow his offensive skillset while remaining a lockdown defender, the 24-year-old guard will be a problem moving forward.
The Kings shut down Ellis' Summer League campaign following his 29-point outing, as they finally got what they wanted out of him. Mason Jones had another strong performance against New York, posting 20 points and seven assists.
Game 4: Kings 69 - Wizards 73
Top Performer: G Boogie Ellis
Boogie Ellis, the former USC Trojans standout, had not yet earned an NBA roster spot but his performances with the Kings have certainly helped his chances. Ellis put up 15 points in just 21 minutes of action, shooting 5-9 from the field and 3-6 from three.
Ellis' offensive skillset is very polished and the talented guard can seemingly score at will. With an opportunity as Sacramento's sixth man against the Washington Wizards, Ellis showed out.
Undrafted free agency signing Isaac Jones also had a strong performance against the Wizards with 12 points, ten rebounds, and five stocks.
Game 5: Kings 87 - Suns 77
Top Performer: F Isaac Jones
Boogie Ellis and Isaac Jones both continued their strong play into their final Vegas outing. In their win over the Phoenix Suns, Jones finished with 16 points, five rebounds, four assists, and two blocks, while Ellis led the team in scoring with 17 points and 7-13 shooting.
Sacramento's win over Phoenix was a balanced effort, as Drew Timme and Isaiah Crawford each contributed 14 points with high efficiency. The all-around performances from each of Sacramento's two-way players (Isaac Jones, Isaiah Crawford, Mason Jones) across the Las Vegas Summer League are promising for their potential ahead of next season and the Kings' improving young core.
