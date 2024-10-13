Kings-Trail Blazers Preseason Injury Report Revealed
The Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers are a combined 0-3 to start their preseasons, but one of these teams is destined to get their first win on Sunday afternoon.
There are a few storylines to monitor with the Kings and Blazers facing off, such as the twin battle between Keegan and Kris Murray, but more importantly, these times are still getting ready for the regular season that starts in less than two weeks.
The Kings have dropped two consecutive preseason games, but their starters have looked near mid-season form. Sacramento has three more preseason games to get their bench more prepared for their regular season opener, so Sunday's game against Portland could be an important one.
Ahead of Sunday's matchup in Sacramento, each team has released their injury report:
Sacramento Kings:
Orlando Robinson - OUT (knee)
Kevin Huerter - OUT (shoulder)
Jordan McLaughlin - OUT (ankle)
Trey Lyles - OUT (groin)
Devin Carter - OUT (shoulder)
Malik Monk - QUESTIONABLE (personal)
Portland Trail Blazers:
Robert Williams III - OUT (hamstring)
Shaedon Sharpe - OUT (shoulder)
Anfernee Simons - QUESTIONABLE (ankle)
Matisse Thybulle - QUESTIONABLE (knee)
Deni Avdija - QUESTIONABLE (personal)
With a loaded injury report ahead of Sunday's preseason matchup, both team's depth could take a hit. In their preseason opener, the Blazers played only 12 players, compared to the 16 that Sacramento put on the court for their opener.
Portland's second preseason outing will likely give them a chance to put more bodies on the court, giving their young guys more opportunities.
In the Kings' opener, the starters played the first half and rested the remainder of the game. In their second outing, the starters played through the third quarter and rested the fourth. Now, heading into their third preseason game, the starters could increase their production again, but who knows what Mike Brown has in store.
The Kings and Blazers tip off at 3 p.m. PT on Friday.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!