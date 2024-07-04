Kings Unveil California Classic Summer League Rosters
The Sacramento Kings are set to host the sixth annual California Classic Summer League, but the 2024 games will feature a twist.
Both Sacramento and San Francisco will host games this year, and the Kings will be putting together two teams, one for each city. The Kings revealed the two rosters on Wednesday:
The Sacramento squad is highlighted by breakout guard Keon Ellis and 2023 second-round pick Colby Jones, the only two California Classic Kings players on standard contracts. The three two-way contract players are also on the Sacramento squad: Mason Jones, Isaiah Crawford, and Isaac Jones.
A couple of other notable names on the Sacramento roster are Gonzaga Bulldogs legend Drew Timme and USC Trojans standout Boogie Ellis. The Sacramento team will be coached by Kings legend and current Kings assistant coach Doug Christie.
The squad the Kings are sending to San Francisco is highlighted by Jordan Ford, who has been a standout for the Stockton Kings and earned a two-way deal with Sacramento last season. Another notable name is Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis, the second-leading scorer in NCAA men's basketball history.
Sacramento's 13th-overall selection Devin Carter is not on either California Classic Summer League roster, as the incoming rookie is still being evaluated for an injured left shoulder and will be held out of the California games.
