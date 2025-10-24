Kings Upgrade Domantas Sabonis' Injury Status Before Jazz Game
To kick off their 2025-26 season, the Sacramento Kings picked up a loss against the Phoenix Suns, starting 0-1 with a few key injury concerns casting doubt on their potential success.
In Wednesday's season opener, the Kings played with Domantas Sabonis, Keegan Murray, and Isaac Jones all sidelined, which certainly contributed to their blown 20-point lead and second-half collapse.
Now, the Kings head into their second game of the season, as they face the Utah Jazz for their home opener on Friday. The Kings are still dealing with some unfortunate injuries, but they have received some good news ahead of Friday's matchup.
Kings upgrade Sabonis' status
Sabonis, a three-time NBA All-Star, suffered a hamstring strain during Sacramento's preseason matchup with the LA Clippers, which caused him to miss their preseason finale against the Los Angeles Lakers and season opener against the Suns.
Sabonis underwent an MRI that confirmed a grade 1 hamstring strain, as the Kings announced he would be reevaluated one week from last Saturday, making fans assume he would be sidelined for each of the first two games of the season.
However, the Kings have upgraded Sabonis' status ahead of Friday's game. After being ruled out for their season opener, Sabonis is now listed as questionable against the Jazz.
Even though Sabonis has been upgraded to questionable for Friday's home opener, fans should not get too excited. The Kings have no reason to rush Sabonis back from this hamstring injury this early in the season, especially against a Jazz team that they are capable of beating without him.
If Sabonis is not 100 percent for Friday's game, then he should stay sidelined. However, it would be a huge boost to the team if he could suit up.
Sacramento's center rotation was very shaky in Wednesday's season opener, with Drew Eubanks and Maxime Raynaud not cutting it in the frontcourt. Of course, they are both capable backups, but the Kings desperately need their star center back on the floor to stay afloat.
Typically, the Kings would not be scared of the Jazz whatsoever, and while they are still very capable of beating the Salt Lake City team, the Jazz are coming off an unexpectedly dominant win over the Clippers in their season opener. Sabonis would certainly help avoid an upset that would move the Jazz to 2-0 on the season, but again, his health is still the priority.
The Kings and Jazz are set to face off at 7:00 p.m. PT in Sacramento on Friday.