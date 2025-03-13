Inside The Kings

Kings-Warriors Injury Report: Domantas Sabonis' Status Revealed

The Golden State Warriors host the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.

The Sacramento Kings have lost three of their last four games but now head into one of their biggest tests of the season. The Kings face the Golden State Warriors on the road on Thursday night.

The Warriors are one of the hottest teams in the league, winning 12 of their last 14 games, and have not lost at home since January 31. One of the biggest storylines for Thursday's matchup is the expected return of Warriors standout forward Jonathan Kuminga, who has missed the last 31 games with an ankle sprain, adding more fuel to this red-hot Golden State squad.

Each team has released their injury reports for Thursday's matchup.

Sacramento Kings:

Mason Jones - OUT (G League two-way)

Skal Labissiere - OUT (G League assignment)

Jake LaRavia - QUESTIONABLE (knee)

Domantas Sabonis - QUESTIONABLE (hamstring)

Golden State Warriors:

Jonathan Kuminga - PROBABLE (ankle)

Gary Payton II - AVAILABLE (nose)

Brandin Podziemski - OUT (back)

While the Warriors are expected to get Kuminga back from a long absence, the Kings are hoping for star center Domantas Sabonis to return from his injury. Sabonis has missed the last five games with a left hamstring strain, and even his questionable status for Thursday's matchup is a promising sign for Kings fans.

With Sabonis sidelined, backup center Jonas Valanciunas has stepped up and has been great, but the Kings are much better when both big men are in the lineup to make an impact.

The Kings and Warriors face off at 7 p.m. PST in Golden State on Thursday on TNT.

