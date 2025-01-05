Kings-Warriors Injury Report: Steph Curry, De'Aaron Fox Statuses Revealed
The Sacramento Kings have found their rhythm after firing head coach Mike Brown, winning three consecutive games under interim Doug Christie. The team seems to rally behind the former Kings star, as they continue to pick up much-needed wins to climb back into the Western Conference playoff picture.
The Kings now gear up to face one of their biggest rivals, the Golden State Warriors, on Sunday. The Kings and Warriors have had some great battles over the past couple years, starting with an ultra-competitive first-round playoff series in 2023, in which Golden State defeated Sacramento in Game 7.
Surprisingly, these two Pacific teams have not met this season but split the series 2-2 last season. The Warriors are on the second leg of a back-to-back after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, despite superstar Steph Curry being sidelined due to injury management.
Each team has released their injury reports ahead of Sunday's matchup in Golden State.
Sacramento Kings:
De'Aaron Fox - DOUBTFUL (glute)
Colby Jones - OUT (G League)
Keegan Murray - QUESTIONABLE (ankle)
Golden State Warriors:
Steph Curry - QUESTIONABLE (knee)
Gary Payton II - OUT (calf)
Brandin Podziemski - QUESTIONABLE (abdomen)
Jonathan Kuminga - OUT (ankle)
Curry is certainly the biggest name to watch after he missed Saturday's game, but the Warriors likely decided to rest him for the first leg of the back-to-back so that he would be ready to go against the Kings on Sunday.
Both teams are looking to be shorthanded, as Sacramento will likely be without star point guard De'Aaron Fox. These Warriors-Kings matchups are usually so great because of these star point guards, so it would be a disservice to fans if either had to miss Sunday's game.
The Kings and Warriors tip off at 5:30 pm PT in Golden State on Sunday.
