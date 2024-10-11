Kings vs. Warriors Preseason Rematch Preview: By the Numbers
In what has become a yearly tradition, the Sacramento Kings play the Golden State Warriors for what feels like the 116th time for their second preseason game. Golden State won the first matchup 122-112, but the Kings starters only played the first half, concluding with the Kings leading 68-66.
All reports out of training camp were that DeMar DeRozan was fitting in seamlessly with his new teammates, and the first game showed just that. He and Domantas Sabonis danced around the court in the dribble handoff.
DeRozan got to his spots and hit tough shots with a defender’s hand right in his face, something he’s done regularly over his career.
While the Kings' offense looked sharp, their defense looked rusty as the Warriors shot 28-of-52, 53.8 percent, from beyond the arc. Defending the three-point line was a key struggle for Sacramento last season.
Opponents shot 38.7 percent from beyond the arc against the Kings last year, the second-highest percentage in the league. This trend cannot continue into this year if they expect to make a jump in the loaded Western Conference.
A large part of the three-point barrage from the Warriors was from former King Buddy Hield, who shot 6-of-7, 85.7 percent, from three. The Kings got caught going under screens a few times on Buddy, and all it takes is a little space for him to get going.
On the offensive side of the ball, it will be telling to see how many threes the Kings attempt tonight. They took just 27 in the first game while taking 18 attempts in the mid-range.
Kevin Huerter and Trey Lyles are both prominent three-point shooters in the offense, and even Jordan McLaughlin will benefit from looks beyond the arc. I expect the number of attempts to even out when the roster returns to full strength.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!