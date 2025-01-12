Kings Win 7th Straight Over Bulls - Continue to Climb Up Standings
The Sacramento Kings continue to find ways to get the job done, taking down the Chicago Bulls 124-119 in a Sunday matinee.
The Kings have used three-point shooting to win during their recent winning streak, but on a day in which the Bulls outscored them 54-39 from deep, the Kings found a way to get their seventh straight win.
Sacramento controlled the paint all night, outscoring Chicago 56-42 inside. It wasn't just that they scored in the paint well, but how they did it. They got all the way to the basket over and over, never taking their foot off the gas.
The pick-and-roll between Malik Monk and Domantas Sabonis is truly special. With Monk's ability to make difficult passes and Sabonis' elite finishing inside, they consistently put defenders in impossible situations, forcing them to choose between guarding Monk or Sabonis.
Zach LaVine did his best to try and steal the game from the Kings, finishing with 36 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists, but the Kings ratcheted up the defensive pressure down the stretch, getting just enough stops to pull out the win.
It was another example of the Kings showing resilience and finding a different way to win. Over their seven-game winning streak, they aren't relying on any single thing.
Some nights they get going from deep, others, like today, they get going inside. The one consistent is that they are picking up on what Doug Christie is preaching, playing for each other.
It's what makes this streak feel real. It isn't flukey or unsustainable. It feels and looks like something the Kings can come out and do every single night. Play hard on both ends of the court and let that hard work speak for itself.
