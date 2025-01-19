Kings-Wizards Injury Report: Ellis, Carter Statuses Revealed
The Sacramento Kings have won eight of their last nine games, heading into a matchup on Sunday against a Washington Wizards team riding a nine-game losing streak. The Wizards have just six wins on the year, putting the Kings in a great position to pick up another home win on Sunday.
The Wizards are coming off a loss against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, as star guard Jordan Poole dropped 38 points on his former team. Now, heading into their second leg of a back-to-back, they face another competitive Pacific squad.
One of the premiers for the Kings has been their guard depth, but they could be shorthanded in that area on Sunday.
Here is a look at each team's injury reports ahead of Sunday's matchup in Sacramento.
Sacramento Kings:
Devin Carter - OUT (wrist)
Keon Ellis - QUESTIONABLE (ankle)
Washington Wizards:
Marvin Bagley III - OUT (knee)
Saddiq Bey - OUT (knee)
Malcolm Brogdon - OUT (foot)
The Kings have ruled out standout rookie Devin Carter ahead of Sunday's matchup while rising star Keon Ellis is listed as questionable. If both key guards have to miss Sunday's game, Sacramento's depth will certainly take a hit, but they should have the pieces to make up for it against a weaker opponent.
The Kings should not have many problems against the Wizards, but they still have some talented young pieces that make them dangerous on any given night.
The Kings and Wizards tip off at 6 p.m. PT in Sacramento on Sunday.
