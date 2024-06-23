Kings Work Out Guard Jared McCain Ahead of NBA Draft
With the draft only days away, the Sacramento Kings continue to hold pre-draft workouts to evaluate talent up close. While most players may be visiting the California capital for the first time, it was more of a homecoming for at least one player.
Sacramento native turned Duke Blue Devils star Jared McCain worked out in Sacramento on Saturday, the Sacramento Bee’s Jason Anderson reports.
A McDonald’s All-American and California Mr. Basketball 2023, McCain was a five-star recruit out of Centennial High School in Corona, California, and received multiple offers before deciding to play for Duke.
In his one season as a Blue Devil, the 6-foot-3 combo guard did not disappoint. In 36 games, McCain averaged 14.3 points, 5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.1 steals in 31.6 minutes per game. He started all 36 games as Duke went 27-9, making it all the way to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament.
McCain proved to be one of the country's best shooters, shooting a blistering 41.4% from three on 5.8 attempts per game, while shooting 88.5% from the free throw line and 46.2% from the field. With incredible shooting ability like that, he will surely be a great addition to any team that drafts him.
The Kings hold the 13th and 45th overall picks in the draft. McCain is currently projected to go in the mid to late first round.
While it may seem unlikely that the Kings draft a guard given the abundance of guards they have under contract, Sacramento Kings GM Monte McNair may feel McCain is too good to pass up.
The NBA draft is June 26-27 in Brooklyn.
