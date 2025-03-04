Kyrie Irving Receives Devastating Injury Update After Kings-Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks hosted the Sacramento Kings on Monday night, and things could not have been more hectic. The Mavericks were already without Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II, P.J. Washington, Daniel Gafford, and Caleb Martin for Monday's game, and then every Dallas fan's biggest nightmare came to life.
Mavericks All-Star guard Kyrie Irving went down with an injury late in the first quarter and would not return to the game, and has now received the dreadful update that every fan did not want to hear.
ESPN's Shams Charania reports that Irving suffered a season-ending torn ACL in his left knee on Monday night.
Irving will finish his 2024-25 campaign averaging 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists through 50 games with hyper-efficient 47.3/40.1/91.6 shooting splits. The nine-time All-Star has proven to be one of the league's top players, but injuries have severely limited his success over the years.
The Mavericks have already had a nightmare season from trading Luka Doncic to Anthony Davis getting injured in his first game, so they were the last fanbase to deserve losing their star guard for the season.
Before going out of the game on Monday, and ultimately being done for the season, Irving stayed on the court to shoot his free throws and made them both, channeling his inner Kobe Bryant.
The Kings took down the Mavericks 122-98, but there is likely not a single fan in Dallas dwelling on the loss or a single fan in Sacramento celebrating the win after this heartbreaking Irving news.
