Kyrie Irving's Official Status for Mavericks-Kings Play-In Game
The Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks are set to meet on Wednesday for a win-or-go-home play-in tournament matchup, as the winner will move on to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.
The winner of Friday's game will clinch the final spot in the playoffs, but both the Kings and Mavericks are laser-focused on Wednesday's matchup first. The Kings swept the season series against Dallas 3-0, but the two teams look very different since the last time they faced off.
Their last meeting is likely engraved in Dallas fans' minds, as it was the final time they got to watch star guard Kyrie Irving play this season. In that game, Irving went down with a horrific injury, tearing his ACL to end his 2024-25 campaign prematurely.
Irving, of course, has not been able to suit up since, and the Mavericks have had to close out the season without him to earn a play-in spot. Due to his ACL tear, the Mavericks have ruled out Kyrie Irving for Wednesday's play-in matchup in Sacramento.
Irving finished his 2024-25 season, averaging 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists through 50 games with impressive 47.3/40.1/91.6 shooting splits. The Mavericks are a much better team with Irving on the court, but fans only got to see their new duo of him and Anthony Davis for one game this season, not being able to reach their full potential.
The Mavericks are just 11-21 when Irving sits this season, and Wednesday's game against the Kings will be another huge challenge for them as they play without their All-Star point guard.
The Kings and Mavericks face off in Sacramento at 7:00 p.m. PST on Wednesday on ESPN.