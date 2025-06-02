Lakers Make Kings Preseason Schedule Announcement
Many fans were bummed out when the California Classic Summer League schedule was announced, and the Sacramento Kings were shockingly not a part of it. After an underwhelming 2024-25 season where they finished 40-42 and missed out on the playoffs, Kings fans are likely itching to watch some better basketball.
While the Kings' Summer League will not come to California this year, they can gear up for some high-level preseason games. On Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers announced their 2025-26 home preseason schedule, which includes a battle with the Kings on October 17th at 7:30 p.m. PT at Crypto.com Arena.
"The Los Angeles Lakers announced today four games they will host as part of the 2025-26 preseason schedule, presented by Delta Air Lines. Fans will get a first look at the Lakers 2025-26 roster as the team hosts four opponents across three cities between Oct. 3-17... Los Angeles will host a pair of preseason games on its home court at Crypto.com Arena, featuring contests versus Golden State Oct. 12 and Sacramento Oct. 17," the Lakers announced.
Last year, the Kings went 0-5 in their preseason games, including two losses against their division rival, the Golden State Warriors. Now, the Kings will face off against the Lakers in what will likely be their preseason finale.
With it likely being the last game of the preseason, fans could be in for a treat to see their stars suit up and play significant minutes. However, even if not, both teams have some deeper bench guys that could still put on a show.