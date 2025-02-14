Last Sacramento Kings Players to Win Each NBA All-Star Award
The Sacramento Kings were conveniently left out of the 2025 NBA All-Star weekend, highlighted by the extreme snub of Domantas Sabonis from the All-Star Game. Sabonis is having the best statistical season by a non-All-Star in NBA history for the second consecutive year.
On top of Sabonis being left out of the All-Star Game, the Kings do not have any participants in the other events. Nobody in the Rising Stars, the Three-Point Contest, the Skills Challenge, or the Dunk Contest, as every King truly has the week off.
While no Kings are participating in All-Star events this year, we can take a look back at the last times a King has won each All-Star event:
NBA All-Star Game MVP: Mitch Richmond, 1995
Richmond took home the All-Star Game MVP honors in Phoenix, dropping 23 points on 10-13 shooting off the bench to lead the West to a 139-112 win.
NBA Dunk Contest: Never
While a King has never won the NBA Dunk Contest, they have had four participants: Terry Tyler (1986), Kenny Smith (1990), Gerald Wallace (2002), and Ben McLemore (2014).
NBA Three-Point Contest: Buddy Hield, 2020
Hield took down Devin Booker and Davis Bertans in the finals of the 2020 Three-Point Contest, scoring 27 of a maximum 40 points to edge out Booker's 26.
NBA Skills Challenge: Never
While a King has never won the Skills Challenge, Domantas Sabonis won the contest in 2021 with the Indiana Pacers, one year before getting traded to Sacramento.
NBA Rising Stars MVP: Bogdan Bogdanovic, 2018
Bogdanovic dropped 26 points and 6 assists on 7-13 shooting from deep to bring the Rising Stars MVP to Sacramento in a Team World win.
