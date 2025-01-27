Inside The Kings

Latest Report on Potential De'Aaron Fox, Lakers Trade

The Sacramento Kings are hesitant to trade De'Aaron Fox to the LA Lakers

Logan Struck

Dec 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) shoots against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Sacramento Kings have been expected to make a major move this season, and with less than two weeks ahead of the February 6 trade deadline, talks will continue to heat up.

The Kings have been linked to many standout forwards as they look to upgrade their wing depth, and have reportedly even been sending out a package of Kevin Huerter, Trey Lyles, and draft capital to teams in trade talks.

One interesting facet ahead of the trade deadline has been the availability of star point guard De'Aaron Fox, who would be eligible for a supermax contract extension this offseason if he earns All-NBA honors.

Jan 16, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) points his finger in the air after a play against the Houston Rockets during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

It would be no surprise if opposing teams are calling the Kings front office to check in on Fox, but it ultimately comes down to whether Sacramento is looking to keep him or capitalize on his trade value.

The Athletic's Jovan Buha reports that there is "uncertainty" around Fox's availability, in regards to the Los Angeles Lakers being a potential suitor.

"There's a lot of uncertainty about how available he actually is," Buha said. "There's some uncertainty about would they even trade him to the Lakers, their bitter rival."

It is very unlikely the Kings ship out Fox at the trade deadline, especially to their division rival. Fox is in an odd slump as he deals with a couple of lingering injuries. The Kings are 3-3 in their last six games, and Fox is averaging just 16 points on 31.8% shooting in that span.

Fox has been a turning point for this Sacramento franchise since getting drafted in 2017, becoming one of the top players in Kings history. While eventually, it may be time to move on, the Kings are certainly better off with their star point guard leading the way.

