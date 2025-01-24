New Report Reveals the Sacramento Kings' Ideal Trade Package
After firing their head coach, many Sacramento Kings fans thought the franchise was moving in the wrong direction. Since then, the Kings have clawed back into the playoff hunt thanks to a 10-3 run led by interim head coach Doug Christie.
Christie has helped the Kings find a new level of intensity that many expected from the start of the season thanks to a set of new rotations. Players like Keon Ellis and Devin Carter have earned their time on the court, replacing players such as Kevin Huerter.
Huerter has played over 10 minutes in only one of the Kings' last six games. It's clear that Huerter has no future in Sacramento, which is exactly why the team is persistent about shipping him out before the trade deadline.
(Per HoopsHype): "A combination of Kevin Huerter and Trey Lyles with future first-round pick draft capital has been identified as Sacramento’s most consistent package when they’ve looked to upgrade the roster in trade talks with teams, according to NBA executives around the league."
Lyles, who is still active in Christie's rotations, is averaging his lowest points per game (6.9) and field goal percentage (40.1%) since arriving in Sacramento three seasons ago. Combined with future draft capital, the Kings are likely trying to move Huerter and Lyles in search of another wing who can space the floor.
The Kings will try to move closer toward any deals before the NBA's 12 p.m. PT deadline on Thursday, February 6th.
