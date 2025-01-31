Latest Report Reveals Deciding Factor in Potential Kings-Spurs Trade
The Sacramento Kings have been the talk of the NBA ahead of next week's trade deadline, reportedly putting star point guard De'Aaron Fox on the trade block. Going into the season, nobody would have expected the Kings to fire head coach Mike Brown and look to trade Fox.
If Fox does not sign an extension, he will hit unrestricted free agency in 2026 with a "target destination" in mind. With Fox reportedly eyeing the San Antonio Spurs as his ideal destination, trade talks between the Kings and Spurs seem to be strong ahead of the trade deadline.
Fox has proven to be one of the league's top point guards, so the Kings should not be dealing him away for scraps just because he wants out. With the Kings and Spurs likely discussing a potential trade, Sacramento needs to make sure they get a respectable return for their franchise point guard.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that Spurs guard Stephon Castle is the "key factor" in a potential trade.
"The San Antonio Spurs is the team that everyone is watching because that is the team that Fox apparently wants to go to," Windhorst said on Get Up. "But, Stephon Castle is the key factor in that one. Castle is the key piece [the Kings] would want in that deal. They love Castle."
Castle, 20, is averaging 11.9 points and 3.5 assists per game this season as a 6-foot-6 point guard. The 2024 fourth-overall pick's potential is through the roof, so it makes sense why the Kings would want him in exchange for Fox. The only problem is that the Spurs feel the same way about him.
Windhorst also reported that regardless of how badly the Kings want Castle in a potential trade, the Spurs might view their rookie star as untouchable.
"I think [Castle] is as untouchable as I think you could have," Windhorst said on NBA Today. "If there was a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or Luka Doncic on the table, they might consider it. But I don’t know if De’Aaron Fox rises to that level… They may believe Castle will be comparable to Fox in a couple of years."
If the Spurs are unwilling to part ways with Castle, it might make any potential deal underwhelming for the Kings. The 20-year-old rookie is a very valuable asset for both sides, but it is hard for the Kings to trade away Fox and not get a player like Castle in return.
