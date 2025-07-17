Major Update on Russell Westbrook Potentially Signing With Kings
Heading into the 2025 NBA offseason, many were calling the free agency class weak, but there are undoubtedly some impactful players on the market, despite the lack of star power.
The Sacramento Kings went into the offseason with one huge goal in mind: adding a point guard. The Kings did just that in free agency, completing a sign-and-trade with the Detroit Pistons to acquire veteran point guard Dennis Schroder. Still, they could be looking for other options.
The Kings have been linked to future Hall of Fame point guard and former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook, who is still sitting in unrestricted free agency, and the possibility of adding the 36-year-old veteran remains alive.
Sactown Sports' Allen Stiles reports that the Kings' interest in Russell Westbrook remains strong, but there is minimal reason for the veteran guard to choose to sign with Sacramento.
"The point guard position remains a topic of interest, and the Sacramento Kings’ interest in Russell Westbrook is reportedly still strong," Stiles wrote.
"With Westbrook coming off a season where he played 27.9 minutes a game, it’s hard to believe he’d be ecstatic about fighting for playing time between Dennis Schröder, who the Kings have fully committed to with a 3-year, $45 million deal, and the plethora of combo guards they also have on their roster. Although in that case, Westbrook would also need a better deal to take instead."
Westbrook is coming off a one-year tenure with the Denver Nuggets, averaging 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game with 44.9/32.3/66.1 shooting splits. While the aging guard is undoubtedly nearing the end of his career, he still has some gas left in the tank.
The Kings are likely an intriguing destination for Westbrook, giving him an opportunity to stay close to home without re-testing his luck with the LA Clippers or Los Angeles Lakers, but there is not much reason for him to choose the struggling Kings besides that.
Westbrook is one of the greatest players of all time to never win an NBA championship, and if he wants a final shot at getting a ring, the Kings are certainly not the team he will choose. However, if he is not worried about that, he would be the biggest name to sign with the Kings ever; he just happens to be well past his prime.