Malik Monk's Blunt Statement on De'Aaron Fox Trade
The Sacramento Kings completed one of the biggest moves in franchise history on Sunday, trading star guard De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs. In return, the Kings got All-Star guard Zach LaVine from the Chicago Bulls, but the two stars on new teams had very different debuts.
In LaVine's debut, the Kings suffered a crushing 19-point home loss against the Orlando Magic, while Fox and the Spurs picked up a big road win over the Atlanta Hawks.
After many reports about Fox wanting out of Sacramento, despite initial reactions that it was the franchise's decision, there seems to be some tough love between the new Spurs guard and his former Kings teammates.
With Fox seemingly happy in his new home and the Kings coming off a blowout loss, tensions were a bit high when Malik Monk was asked about how he felt seeing his college teammate get traded.
"It was crazy because he was one of the reasons I came here for sure," Monk said. " But yeah we've got to move on. I know it's a business. By the looks of it, they say he wanted to be out of here, so he got what he wanted."
Monk revealed that he had not talked to Fox since the trade and did not talk about anything trade-related during the process, but clarified that he would "probably talk to him later on down the line." There are likely no feelings lost between the two off-court friends and former college teammates, but Monk losing the main reason he signed in Sacramento is certainly a big change.
