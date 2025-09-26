Inside The Kings

Malik Monk’s Contract Isn’t The Problem For Kings—Timing Is

The Sacramento Kings are having a hard time trading Malik Monk, but it's due to unique circumstances related to the new CBA more than his skillset.

Will Zimmerle

Dec 5, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) reacts after a three-point basket during the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Dec 5, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) reacts after a three-point basket during the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
One of the (surprising) key storylines of the Sacramento Kings' offseason has been Scott Perry's attempt to trade one of the league's best sixth men in Malik Monk. When the offseason started, it was reported that the Kings would explore trade options for Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, and Zach LaVine.

But Monk wasn't getting much attention in rumors as the offseason began. And then, as the rumors around a sign-and-trade for Dennis Schröder emerged, Monk's name got brought up over and over again, and it's been the same ever since.

Fast forward to now, and Monk is still in rumors around the Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade saga that is set to come to an end soon, one way or another. But the Golden State Warriors don't seem interested in Monk as a return for their young wing, largely in part due to his contract going forward.

Monk is due $18.8 million next season, $20.2 million in 2026-27, and has a $21.6 million player option for the 2027-28 season. At the start of the offseason, that seemed like an extremely easy contract to move, as Monk provides great value off the bench as both a scorer and facilitator.

However, as the offseason progressed and money dried up around the league, it became clear that Monk's contract wasn't as movable as many, including myself, had thought.

But let's be clear. That does not mean that Monk has a 'bad contract.'

When Monk signed his four-year, $78 million deal with the Kings last season, almost everyone in Sacramento breathed a sigh of relief. He is not only a fan favorite, but also getting him around $20 million a year seemed like great value at the time.

Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) dunks the ball against New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8)
Mar 10, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) dunks the ball against New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

He was coming off a career year where he was runner-up for Sixth Man of the Year and was the heart and soul of the team. It's not his fault that the aprons have scared teams into taking on as little future money as possible this offseason.

Monk didn't find himself in the Sixth Man race again last year, but still had one of the best years of his career, averaging 17.2 points, 5.6 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 0.9 steals on 43.9% shooting from the field and 32.5% from three.

He's not the most efficient player in the world, but those are still great numbers for anyone to put up, especially someone who can both start and come off the bench. But it could be his lower shooting numbers that are scaring teams off as well, as that 32.% from three is Monk's second lowest mark in his 8-year career.

But in an offseason that feels like it drastically shifted the NBA landscape, Monk seems to be one of the players stuck in limbo as general managers and teams adjust their strategies.

Monk may not fit exactly what Scott Perry is trying to build in Sacramento, but he's still a dang good basketball player who can help a team win. And even if the Golden State Warriors don't want him, let's all remember that, and know that his contract isn't 'bad,' it's just the timing of a multitude of events that puts all eyes on him.

