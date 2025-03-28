Malik Monk's Final Injury Status for Kings vs Trail Blazers
After losing their last four games, the Sacramento Kings head into Thursday's matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers desperate for some help. The Kings have lost eight of their last ten to drop below .500 with a 35-37 record and sit dangerously close to falling out of the play-in tournament.
Thankfully, the Kings are getting their guys back on the court.
After missing the last three games due to an illness, Malik Monk is finally returning to action for the Kings on Thursday against the Trail Blazers.
The Kings have desperately missed having Monk on the court, as they are 0-3 during his three-game absence and are just 3-11 overall on the season when he is sidelined.
Monk has gotten more comfortable in his new starting role this season, especially since taking over the point guard position after the Kings traded away De'Aaron Fox. Since they traded Fox, Monk is averaging 18.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game, cementing himself as a vital player in Sacramento's system.
With ten games left in the regular season and the Kings just half-a-game ahead of the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks, who are tied for tenth place in the West, they desperately needed Monk to return to action and help secure their spot in the play-in tournament.
Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers is much more important than many would hope at this point in the season, but Monk being back on the court will certainly help the Kings pick up a much-needed win.
The Kings and Trail Blazers face off at 6:00 p.m. PST in Sacramento on Thursday.
