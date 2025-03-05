Malik Monk's Injury Status for Kings vs Nuggets
The Sacramento Kings are climbing the ranks in the Western Conference thanks to a four-game streak of double-digit victories. Currently sitting in 8th place in the West, the Kings' next challenge will come against the Denver Nuggets.
Sacramento is only one game behind the 6th seed, meaning they're on the verge of escaping the play-in tournament. With just 22 games left in the season, a road test against Denver is the perfect opportunity to gauge where the Kings stand.
Unfortunately, the injury bug is living in the Kings' locker room. Domantas Sabonis has missed action across the past two games with hamstring soreness, but a new face could be joining him on the sidelines.
Guard Malik Monk is listed as questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Nuggets due to a right toe sprain he suffered against the Dallas Mavericks earlier this week. Monk has started 39 games for Sacramento this season and it would be a major loss if he can't suit up.
In 52 appearances, Monk has averaged 17.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 5.9 assists, all of which are career highs. Handing him a starting spot has been one of the best decisions the Kings have made after spending the past few seasons as a top sixth man.
If Monk chooses to heal his injury, expect guard Keon Ellis to take the starting spot. Ellis, 25, is playing 22.6 minutes per game for the Kings this season. In that time, he's averaged eight points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.4 steals on 48.1% shooting from the field.
The Kings will tip-off against the Nuggets at 6:00 p.m. PT.
