Markelle Fultz's Strong Statement After Signing With Kings
The Sacramento Kings signed former first-overall pick Markelle Fultz after a busy trade deadline left them without a point guard last week. After spending five seasons with the Orlando Magic, Fultz went unsigned in 2024 NBA free agency but has finally been picked up by a Kings squad in desperate need of another playmaker.
Fultz, 26, has battled through injuries throughout his career, playing less than 20 games in four of his seven NBA seasons. With months of time off to get back to himself, Fultz revealed to Sacramento Bee's Jason Anderson that he is feeling as good as ever.
"This is the best I’ve ever felt since being in the league,” Fultz said. “I never had the opportunity to take my time and get healthy, so being able to do that last summer has been great for me. I’m super excited for this opportunity and I’m thankful for it."
Fultz could make a huge impact in Sacramento as their backup point guard, but his health could be the X-factor. The former first-overall pick has all the potential in the world, but with a handful of injury concerns, Fultz has never been able to reach his ceiling.
If Fultz can come into Sacramento and play up to his true potential, he could not only be a viable backup point guard, but he could be a game-changer for the Kings.
