Maxime Raynaud Speaks on First Training Camp, Working with Veterans
The Kings wrapped up their first week of training camp and after a disappointing season last year, vibes are high in Sacramento. Doug Christie is getting the team conditioned and ready to run, the veterans seem excited to implement the new schemes, and the rookies are impressing and learning from the older players in their first training camp.
We've already discussed how Nique Clifford is fortunate to learn from both Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, but the same can be said for Maxime Raynaud working behind All-Star center Domantas Sabonis.
Sabonis is such a unique talent in the NBA as a playmaking big who can step outside and hit the three or run the offense from the high post. While he doesn't shoot a ton of threes, he's on the perimeter consistently, and it appears he's going to be out there even more this year under Christie.
That's a skillset that Raynaud flashed during the Las Vegas Summer League and likely something we'll see him continue to work on early in his NBA career. Early indications are that Christie is going to have the bigs out on the perimeter more times than not in his new offense.
But one of the knocks on Raynaud through the draft process was his lack of physicality, specifically on the inside. There's no denying he's extremely talented on offense, but many questioned his ability to play defense in the NBA. But, luckily for the rookie big, he has one of the most physical players in the league to work with daily.
Raynaud was asked what it was like battling with Sabonis, and shared how he loved working with the All-NBA big and learning all of Sabonis' tips and tricks.
"It helps you in that if you want to go against the best every day and learn as fast as possible. That's what's going on," Raynaud stated. "You learn every veteran tip, something like the rebounding, the way he reads the defense, the way he defends himself. So yeah, it's been really awesome."
Sabonis may not be the most phsically gifted or athletic big in the league, but he plays with a force that's hard to match. When he gets down low he uses his strength to get to his spots and finish through contact, something Raynaud can learn from.
And he's also the best rebounder in the league. For a Kings team that doesn't have much rebounding help behind Sabonis, Raynaud improving in that area would be huge for Sacramento not only for this year, but for the future as well.
Many want Raynaud to get as many minutes as possible this season, but Drew Eubanks may get more playing time than many thought when he was signed as a free agent. But even if the rookie big doesn't get on the court for big minutes in his first season, he'll still get to learn from one of the best in the league. Just like with Clifford, that's a pretty perfect way for a young player to enter the NBA.