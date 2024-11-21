Mike Brown Announces Key Injury Updates for Kings vs Clippers
The Sacramento Kings are set to travel to take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday for NBA Cup Group Play, but big news surrounds the organization ahead of the matchup.
The Kings have had poor injury luck to start their 2024-25 campaign, with stars Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, and Malik Monk all missing time with injuries. Monk has missed the last five games, DeRozan the last three, and Sabonis the last two, but the Kings are finally catching a break ahead of Friday's matchup.
After star point guard De'Aaron Fox has had to carry the team on his back the past week, he is getting some of his help back against the Clippers. Head coach Mike Brown announced on Thursday that DeRozan and Sabonis are expected to suit up in LA.
Via Jason Anderson: "Kings coach Mike Brown says Malik Monk is 'most likely' out vs. the Clippers tomorrow but DeMar DeRozan and Domantas Sabonis are 'looking good.'"
While Monk is expected to stay sidelined, the Kings desperately needed All-Stars Sabonis and DeRozan back on the court as soon as possible. The Kings went 1-2 with DeRozan sidelined, but the two losses by a combined five points. If the Kings had another clutch threat in the lineup, those outcomes might have been different.
Another significant hole in Sacramento's lineup over the past two games has been in the interior. Getting Sabonis back in the paint will be massive for the Kings, as the past two games have shown how weak their frontcourt depth is.
The Kings need to get back on track with a tough schedule ahead, and getting DeRozan and Sabonis healthy was certainly the first step.
