Mike Brown's Blunt Statement After Kings vs Lakers
Things were looking up for the Sacramento Kings when they won four of five games and seemed to have found their rhythm again. Since then, the Kings have lost two consecutive games, capped off by a spirit-crushing 13-point loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.
The Kings fought hard for most of Thursday's game, but lost the first and fourth quarters by a combined 16 points. Their slow start and grueling struggle to finish the game was a very sore sight, and a perfect summary of how Sacramento's season has gone thus far.
Kings star point guard De'Aaron Fox scored a game-high 26 points on 7-17 shooting and 10-11 from the line, while co-star big man Domantas Sabonis contributed a near triple-double with 18 points, 12 rebounds, and 9 assists.
Fox and Sabonis played their roles for the most part, so something is obviously lacking with the rest of the roster. Kings head coach Mike Brown got honest about how his players are underperforming following Thursday's loss to the Lakers.
"I didn't yell at the guys because there's nothing to yell about," Brown said. "They know exactly what we have to do. It's whether or not we go do it. Tonight we didn't go do it. Somehow, someway, it starts with me. Somehow, someway, I've got to figure out how to get them to do it... If need be, I've got to find somebody else that can do it."
Brown revealed that he does not think his player's on-court actions lead him to believe they are bought into what the Kings are trying to accomplish. He also throws in the tidbit that he will find "somebody else" to perform if his guys do not step up, which is very interesting ahead of February's trade deadline.
The Kings are now 13-15 and sit in 12th place in the Western Conference, two games back from a play-in tournament spot. Sacramento is set to host the Lakers for the second consecutive game on Saturday, giving them another prime chance to bounce back and get a much-needed win.
