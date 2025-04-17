Monte McNair Sends Heartfelt Message After Parting Ways With Kings
The Sacramento Kings ended their 2024-25 campaign with a disappointing loss against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday in the NBA's play-in tournament.
Following the loss, the Kings parted ways with general manager Monte McNair. After his hiring in September 2020, McNair spent nearly five years with the team and helped lead them back to the playoffs for the first time in over 15 years.
Over the past two seasons, expectations were higher in Sacramento. The Kings had the talent to play postseason basketball, but failed to reach that benchmark in two consecutive years. Instead of giving McNair a final chance, his short leash was cut, and owner Vivek Ranadive chose to move on.
Hours after his departure, McNair released a heartfelt message on social media expressing his gratitude to the city and organization.
"Five years ago, I was given the opportunity of a lifetime. I’ll always be grateful to Vivek and the entire Kings organization for taking a chance on me," McNair wrote. "The Beam Team brought so much joy to so many. Thank you to the players, coaches, and staff who played such a vital role in creating those special moments and memories."
The Beam Team led Sacramento to the postseason in 2023 with star players De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. Their energy was special, but the Kings lost in the first round to the Golden State Warriors. It provided hope, but that wasn't enough.
McNair built the roster up and is thankful to the Sacramento community for embracing him during his tenure.
"To the Sacramento community—thank you for welcoming and embracing me and my family. We arrived as a family of four and leave as a family of six. As a California kid, this truly felt like a dream homecoming. To Kings fans—you’re simply the best. I’ll never forget the deafening roar before Game 1 or the countless other unforgettable moments we shared. There will be many more beams in the Kings’ future."
A new generation of Kings fans finally know what it's like to make the playoffs thanks to McNair.
Now, Sacramento will be led by Scott Perry, the former vice president of basketball operations in 2017. Perry will hope to create the sort of impact that McNair has left and build on the foundations of a team that's been completely redesigned within the past few months.
McNair will forever be remember in Sacramento, despite his unfortunate exit.