NBA Admits Multiple Mistakes in Kings-Bucks Game
The Sacramento Kings suffered a crushing loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night, getting taken down 114-108 on their home court. The Kings have now lost two in a row and six of their last eight, and blowing a 14-point lead against the Bucks was a complete heartbreaker.
The Kings could not seem to stop superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who finished with 32 points and 17 rebounds on 12-20 shooting from the field. The Kings did not deserve to win Saturday's game with the way they played in the second half, getting outscored 65-47, and a couple of officiating mistakes even went their way down the stretch.
The NBA released the Last Two Minute Report for Saturday's game, admitting two officiating mistakes on the same possession with under 30 seconds left.
The first mistake came with 25 seconds left in the game and the Kings were down 113-108. Kings forward Keegan Murray illegally screened Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr., which led to Zach LaVine getting fouled on a layup attempt.
"Murray (SAC) does not establish himself in Porter Jr.'s (MIL) path and continues to move forward into his space, delivering contact as the pick is set," the NBA commented.
The next mistake came on LaVine's layup attempt following the incorrect no-call on Murray, as the NBA claims Antetokounmpo made a clean block attempt, but the officials called a foul instead.
"Antetokounmpo (MIL) cleanly blocks LaVine's (SAC) driving shot attempt. Any ensuing arm contact that occurs after the ball is dislodged is considered incidental."
LaVine ultimately missed both free throws, so neither incorrect call holds much weight, but two mistakes in one possession could have drastically changed the outcome if LaVine had been able to make it a one-possession game.
The Kings got a couple of calls to go their way in that one possession but still were not able to take advantage of the officiating mistakes. The Kings now move on to host the defending champion Boston Celtics on Monday.
