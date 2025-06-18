NBA Analyst Makes Bold Draft Prediction for Kings
The Sacramento Kings have only one week to make a trade into the first round of the NBA draft. Reports have linked Sacramento to picks in the late first round, despite only owning a second-round pick.
If the Kings don't make a move, they'll have the 42nd overall pick to work with. By that point, most elite talent will be off the board, but the Kings could still find a steal.
A new NBA draft prediction from Greg Swartz at Bleacher Report has the Kings sticking with the 42nd overall pick with one clear focus in mind: Draft a defensive-minded wing.
"A 22nd-ranked defense held the Sacramento Kings back last season," Swartz wrote. "With no first-rounder in this draft, they will instead use the 42nd overall selection to try to add some defensive help. Finding a wing who can guard multiple positions should be the goal here. Assuming Sacramento keeps a core of Zach LaVine, Domantas Sabonis and Keegan Murray, this team could use another guard/forward if DeMar DeRozan is shopped."
"This is around the range where Drake Powell is supposed to go," Swartz continued. "He had the combine's best vertical (43 inches) and possesses a 7-foot wingspan to challenge shots with.
It's easy to envision the UNC product making plays like this while the Kings' offensive stars take over on the other end. Whether it be Powell or another wing in this range, Sacramento will take someone who can defend."
Swartz makes it known that he wants the Kings to focus on their defense. The Kings may have sacrificed their defense last season by bringing in offensive-minded players like DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, making it ultra-important to bring in an established defender in the draft.
Swartz mentioned Drake Powell, who played for his cousin, Hubert Davis, at UNC. Powell is 6-foot-6 with a 7-foot wingspan that could translate well to the professional level. On top of being able to guard multiple positions, Powell shot 38% from three-point range in his lone collegiate season.
An ESPN analyst named Powell the best on-ball defender in the draft, saying that his "potential as a defensive cog is clear". The Kings could use a guy like Powell to play alongside their scoring threats and take a backseat on the offense.
The 2025 NBA draft is set to begin next Wednesday, June 25.