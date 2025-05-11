NBA Analyst Predicts Keegan Murray's New Contract Extension
The Sacramento Kings had an underwhelming 2024-25 campaign, and one huge concern for them going forward is their lack of young assets.
The Kings only have two players under the age of 25 who are legitimately valuable pieces for their future, but they are both heading into new contract situations. The Kings opted into Keegan Murray's team option for the 2025-26 season, meaning the 24-year-old forward will soon be due for a contract extension.
While the Kings could wait out Murray's contract and let him hit restricted free agency in the 2026 offseason, the franchise and young forward would be much better off if they went ahead and inked a new deal for him.
Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus went ahead and predicted what Murray's contract extension would look like, expecting him to get a $75 million deal over four years.
"Keegan Murray may find offseason negotiations with the Kings difficult. As Sacramento brought in more scorers, his touches diminished, as did his production and efficiency.
"The Kings also parted ways with general manager Monte McNair, who originally drafted Murray. He has to hope team governor Vivek Ranadivé and new general manager Scott Perry are fans of his game.
"Murray could wind up as a wait-and-see candidate who's forced to test restricted free agency in 2026. However, a compromise could be reached if he and the Kings are willing. He might not get to the $20 million annual range, but perhaps something above the 2026 non-taxpayer mid-level exception (projected to be $15.5 million) could be an acceptable middle ground," Pincus wrote.
Pincus noted that Murray could get even less money if they wait until he hits restricted free agency to reach a new deal, although this four-year, $75 million mark is already fairly low.
Murray should certainly get $20-25 million per year, but he might have knocked himself a few dollars by not taking the leap that many expected him to take this past season.
Murray certainly improved this season, averaging 12.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game while taking huge strides on the defensive end, but shooting just 34.3% from three-point range suggests his record-breaking rookie year could have been fluky.
The Kings certainly want to keep Murray around, especially if he can piece together his new defensive ability with a more consistent offensive game, and extending him at this projected price tag would be a steal.