NBA Analysts Call Out Sacramento Kings Owner
While the Sacramento Kings had a great Summer League, falling just short in the championship game of the tournament, the stories from off the court in Vegas continue to come out.
Summer League is a time when the big names of the NBA all come together in Las Vegas, and while we've heard rumors and details about Kings players and extensions, we are also getting details that aren't painting the Kings in the best light as they look to get back into the playoffs.
The Kings were the NBA darlings three years ago, shocking the NBA world and rising to the third-seed in the West in the inaugural season of The Beam. While they fell to the Golden State Warriors in the first-round of the playoffs, it felt like the future was bright for the Kings.
But now two years later, the front office, coaching staff, and players have all been turned over, and Sacramento has a long road back to relevance in the league once again. Murmurs out of Vegas tell the exact same story, as it's not only Kings fans who feel down on the Kings, but other teams as well.
Zach Lowe joined the Bill Simmons podcast to share what he heard about the Kings during Summer League, and he didn't hold back on the feelings of those around the NBA.
"The amount of collective league-wide, almost sorrow, about what has happened to the Kings in two years. Like how they went from the feel-good story of the NBA to nobody even really wants to talk about them. They're mediocre, and boring, and directionless in a way that other teams are even like, it's kind of depressing over there."
It's one thing to be a bad team, but to be bad and boring is even worse. There's no denying that the Kings have talent on their roster heading into next season, but the team still doesn't make sense as a cohesive unit, and Sacramento will once again be on the smaller side and likely struggle against teams with more length and athleticism.
Lowe continued on to point to a name in Sacramento that has been criticized by many throughout the years: owner Vivek Ranadivé.
"The word Vivek was said over many dinners and drinks, that it just still is kind of a mess internally. Phrases like he can't get out of his own way, he can't help himself. That kind of phraseology. What's been the constant between the Beam Team and now, and all the crappy teams before the Beam Team post-Maloof? It's the ownership group."
The Kings can change a lot of things, and are going through another combination of coaches and front office staff, but the one thing that likely won't change for the foreseeable future is Ranadivé's role as owner.
All that Kings fans can hope for is that Ranadivé lets the front office staff do what they think is best, and trusts them to get the job done as they see fit. Scott Perry looks like he may be the person to do that, as he brings much-needed experience and NBA connections to the general manager role, but only time will tell if the Kings can quickly turn their outlook around, or slip back to NBA mediocrity for another prolonged stretch.