NBA Confirms Controversial Decision from Kings-Clippers
The Sacramento Kings lost a heartbreaker against the Los Angeles Clippers last night on a Kawhi Leonard overtime buzzer beater, but it was how they got to that point that left a sour taste for many.
With the Kings leading 97-95, DeMar DeRozan attempted a three-point shot that Derrick Jones Jr. contested and was called for a foul, with it appearing that he hit DeRozan's arm on the release.
The Clippers challenged the call, and to the surprise of many, it was overturned and deemed marginal contact, as the last two minute report confirmed today with the following comment:
"Replay review of the foul called on Jones Jr. (LAC) pursuant to a coach's challenge was deemed successful. Jones Jr. makes incidental contact with DeRozan's (SAC) hand after he has released his shot, and some marginal arm contact thereafter. The ball is loose at the point of interruption and therefore play resumes with a jump ball at center circle."
The Kings and Sacramento fans are no strangers to this type of call, as they lead the league with 39 fouls on three-point shooters, 13 of which were 3-point And 1s. It's a call we've seen go against the Kings repeatedly this season, as their defensive strategy is to contest opponent threes with a 'high-five' closeout.
While the contact from Jones Jr. to DeRozan may have been marginal, it's something we've seen hurt the Kings this year.
Instead of getting to the line with an opportunity to extend the lead to five, the Clippers got the ball from the jump ball the ensued, and the Kings failed to score again in regulation. It was just a single play in 53 minutes of action, but in a one-point overtime loss, it stings just a little bit more as the Kings fell to the team directly in front of them in the Western Conference standings.
